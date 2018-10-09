हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suraj Pal Amu

Suraj Pal Amu, who announced Rs 10-crore bounty on Padmaavat makers, to stay in BJP

Suraj Pal Amu had resigned as chief media coordinator of Haryana BJP last year.

Suraj Pal Amu, who announced Rs 10-crore bounty on Padmaavat makers, to stay in BJP

Chandigarh: Controversial BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who had quit the party after making several objectionable statements against the makers of film Padmavaat last year, will continue to stay in the party.

According to ANI, Amu's resignation was rejected by the state unit of BJP on Tuesday.

''It is like coming back to my home,''Suraj Pal Amu said after the state unit president of the BJP refused to accept his resignation.

It may be recalled that Amu had resigned from his post of Haryana BJP's chief media coordinator in November 2017.

"I had resigned from different posts of BJP Haryana unit many months back and today Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has rejected it. For about 29-30 years I have been at different posts in the party and its student wing. These were very tough 8 months for me to stay away from the party, however, I kept working in different social organisations. It is like a homecoming for me," Amu said while speaking to ANI.

Suraj Pal Amu had tendered his resignation in November 2017 after state chief Subhash Barala issued him a show cause notice for his controversial remarks during Padmaavat protests.

During the protests, Amu had announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore for beheading Padmaavat lead actress Deepika Padukone and its director Sanjay Lila Bhansali.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Suraj Pal AmuHaryana BJPHaryana BJP leader Suraj Pal AmuPadmaavat protest

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close