Verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim in journalist murder case to come today, high alert in Haryana

SIRSA: A special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce its verdict in a case of murder of a journalist allegedly involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday.

Ahead of the verdict, security in Sirsa, Panchkula and neighbouring regions have been ramped up and a high alert has been sounded by the security agencies.

The 51-year-old self-styled godman, currently serving a 20-year prison term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two of his women followers, will appear via video conferencing for the hearing in journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati's murder case.

He has been named as the main conspirator in the case dating back to 2002.

The court also directed all other accused persons - Nirmal Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Krishan Lal - who are currently out on bail, to be present in the court.

“Security has been enhanced in Haryana,” according to Haryana ADGP (Law and Order) Muhammad Akil.

Directions have been issued to police in all the districts not to allow any unnecessary gathering and maintain extra vigil, said police official adding that police nakas have also been laid at several places.

An additional police force has also been deployed near the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa in Haryana, police said.

A day before, the police carried out a flag march in Sirsa, where the Dera Sacha Sauda's the headquarters is located.

In May 2018, former driver of the Dera chief Khatta Singh had deposed in the murder cases of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and Dera follower Ranjit Singh. Khatta Singh had said that he had changed his testimony earlier due to the threat from the Dera chief and his goons.

Singh had told the CBI in 2007 he had information about the meeting between Ram Rahim and his men before Dera follower Ranjit Singh was murdered on July 10, 2002.

He had also claimed to have information about Ram Rahim directing his men to murder Ram Chander Chhatrapati, the editor of a Sirsa-based newspaper. However, he had later turned hostile during his testimony in the CBI court in February 2012.

Dera followers had indulged in large-scale violence in Panchkula and Sirsa after the CBI court on August 25 convicted the sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of rape.

(With Agency Inputs)