10 surprising reasons why you need to drink more water every day

New Delhi: Water - the elixir of life - is a vital ingredient for survival of all living beings. It's simply impossible to imagine a day without that magical substance from which all life springs forth.

The crystal clear substance, which is responsible for several biological functions, is extremely essential for every organ, cell and tissue of our body. Here are some important reasons why you need to sip on a water bottle throughout the day:

Water helps regulates everything, including the body temperature.

It also protects body organs and tissues, helps dissolve minerals and other nutrients enabling them accessible to the body.

Water helps kidneys flush out toxins and waste from the body, thereby aiding the kidneys function properly. Your kidneys won't be able to remove waste products properly if you drink little amount of water.

Water helps keep the joints lubricated and working properly.

Drinking adequate amount of water helps prevent dehydration and keeps the lung cells moist.

Water helps with digestion and also softens stool, which helps prevent constipation.

Water aids in weight loss, manage diabetes, and also keeps your teeth, skin and gums healthy.

Water transports nutrients and oxygen to cells.

It helps moisten tissues such as those in the eyes, mouth and nose.

Water is also vital for a sound mental health as it helps reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

So, try drinking more water every day to yield the optimum health benefits of it. In case you find drinking water boring or don't enjoy the taste of it, there are a number of ways and tricks you can do to improve your sense of taste such as by adding your own flavour. But instead of using flavoring agents you find in stores, use natural fruit juice - lemon, orange or lime – as water flavouring to make it a more appealing drink.