close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

10-year-old boy turns saviour after he delivers baby brother, saves mother – Read

Jayden kneeled down beside Ashly, grabbed his brother's feet and with complete precision, helped free his brother from the breech, as per his mother's instrcutions.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 16:59
10-year-old boy turns saviour after he delivers baby brother, saves mother – Read
Image courtesy: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: A 10-year-old boy has become a hero after he not just saved his mother, but also his newborn brother.

As per reports, on August 11, Jayden Fontenot's mother, Ashly Moreau, went into premature labour six weeks before her expected date, when she was in the bathroom.

Ashly's fiancé, Kelsey Richard, had already left for work and the 36-year-old mother was bleeding profusely, as the baby was initially in the breech position (he was coming out feet first).

When Ashly noticed the baby sticking out of her, she realised that most probably her placenta had detached from the uterine wall prematurely and she called out for Jayden and ask him to run next door and get his grandmother.

The young boy ran back home to his mother and asked her to instruct him what to do. Speaking to Today, Ashly said that Jayden’s calmness calmed her down and even though he was scared he knew he had to do it.

Jayden kneeled down beside Ashly, grabbed his brother's feet and with complete precision, helped free his brother from the breech, as per his mother's instructions.

Once that was done, however, Jayden and Ashly were in for another shock. Jayden noticed that the newborn wasn't breathing. He immediately ran to the kitchen, grabbed his sister's nasal aspirator and started pumping air into the baby's nose and mouth.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the infant began breathing just as the emergency medical team arrived to take them to a hospital.

The baby is now healthy and doctors say that had Jayden not been there, the baby wouldn't have survived.

TAGS

PregnancyLabour painpremature labourNewbornBreechingJayden FontenotAshly MoreauPremature birthhealth news

From Zee News

Strong adolescence friendship bond may boost mental health
Health

Strong adolescence friendship bond may boost mental health

New dissolvable milk capsules may add taste to your cup of coffee
Health

New dissolvable milk capsules may add taste to your cup of...

High dose of vitamin C may halt blood cancer progression
Health

High dose of vitamin C may halt blood cancer progression

Self-healing cells can repair damaged hearts
Health

Self-healing cells can repair damaged hearts

Talc powder-cancer link: Johnson &amp; Johnson face payout of $417 million – largest sum as award in lawsuit
Health

Talc powder-cancer link: Johnson & Johnson face payout...

Did you damage your eyes during the solar eclipse? Here&#039;s how to know
Health

Did you damage your eyes during the solar eclipse? Here...

2,000 dead, over 530,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen: WHO
Health

2,000 dead, over 530,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen:...

Woman dies horrifying death after being cut in half inside hospital lift – Read
Health

Woman dies horrifying death after being cut in half inside...

India has most number of TB deaths among children: Study
Health

India has most number of TB deaths among children: Study

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video