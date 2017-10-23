11-year-old Nepalese girl suffering from rare condition can 'smell' colours

New Delhi: A rare condition – a sensory disorder – called synaesthesia, has given an 11-year-old girl from Nepal the power to smell colours.

While her condition hasn't been officially diagnosed yet, the possibility of her having the disorder is high.

Deepti Regmi can identify colours while blindfolded. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the condition causes people’s senses to heighten and makes them smell, taste or even hear colours.

Online footage shows the girl blindfolded, sniffing different colours and identifying them correctly. She was even able to decipher the colours on a newspaper page.

The report further revealed that Deepti feels the ability given to her is God's gift and through it, she wants to "help visually impaired people with her skills."

Recently there have been reports of people who live with the condition. James Wannerton from Manchester, England, can smell sounds. The condition has apparently affected his relationships because if he gets a bad taste in his mouth from a name, he cannot be around them.