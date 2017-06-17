close
16-year-old boy dances with joy after successful heart surgery – Watch heartwarming video

Recently, a video of a 16-year-old boy from the United States dancing on his hospital bed with wires and machines attached to him has gone viral on the Internet.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 20:40
16-year-old boy dances with joy after successful heart surgery – Watch heartwarming video
Photo credit: Facebook

New Delhi: Have you ever seen someone dancing on a hospital bed? Chances of witnessing such an act are indeed rare, but believe it or not, someone just did it.

Recently, a video of a 16-year-old boy from the United States dancing on his hospital bed with wires and machines attached to him has gone viral on the Internet.

Amari Hall's dancing was so infectious that everyone in the room got into it, including doctors and nurses.

The teenager was born with a congenital heart defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome or HLHS and needed a heart transplant.

Amri had a successful heart transplant and couldn't wait to get back to doing what he loves most, dancing, so he decided to flaunt his skills just six days after the surgery.

He had undergone three corrective heart surgeries by the age of two.

Having gone through rough times and medical challenges, the 16-year-old boy hasn’t allowed any of it to deter his spirit and continue to bring positive energy.

Watch the video:

The video was filmed by his aunt, Charawn Hunter and posted it on the social networking site Facebook.

