2,000 dead, over 530,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen: WHO

The epidemic has spread rapidly because of the deterioration in hygienic and sanitary conditions and the disruption of water supply in the country, which has suffered an armed conflict since 2014, the WHO said.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 11:02
(Representational image)

Sanaa: The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported on Monday that the number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen exceeded 530,000 and the death toll stood at 2,000 since the outbreak started in April.

From April 27, when the first fatality was registered, until August 20, some 2,000 people have died and 537,322 others may have been infected with cholera, which has spread to 22 of the 23 provinces in Yemen, Efe reported.

The spread of cholera has been significantly reduced in some areas, but the disease is still expanding rapidly in the newly affected districts, which have registered numerous cases, the agency said.

UNICEF warned last week that with the onset of the rainy season, cholera cases may increase again because sanitation and sewerage systems are damaged or out of service.

