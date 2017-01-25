35-year-old Delhi woman suffering from ectopic pregnancy gets life

New Delhi: In a miraculous case, doctors have managed to rescue the life of a 35-year-old woman from Delhi who was suffering from ectopic pregnancy.

In ectopic pregnancy, the fertilised egg implants outside the uterus .

According to doctors, ectopic pregnancy was rare till now and occurred in 1-2 per cent of the total pregnancies, however these days such cases are on the rise.

Problems started for Sowmya a year ago, when she was two weeks pregnant but felt sudden abdominal pain and excessive vaginal bleeding.

On visiting doctors, Sowmya again underwent s pregnancy test which was positive, but during ultrasound the medical team found the patient`s uterus to be empty with no signs of pregnancy.

As part of further investigation, the doctors performed Transvaginal ultrasonography (TVS) around the patient`s pelvic area and found out that the embryo was planted in the fallopian tube instead of the uterus.

"Medically such cases are known as ectopic pregnancy. In Sowmya`s case this was causing pain and could have been fatal had it not been diagnosed on time," said Arvind Vaid, an IVF Specialist at the city-based Indira IVF Hospital.

He said: "Pregnancy has a well defined process. The ovary releases an egg into the fallopian tube, where it stays for about 24 hours. There it has to come in contact with a sperm to be fertilized. The fertilized egg stays in the fallopian tube for three or four days before it heads to the uterus. There it attaches to the lining and continues to grow until a baby is born."

Explaining, Sowmya`s case, Vaid said: "The growth of the fertilized egg in the fallopian tube had caused excessive bleeding by rupturing it and needed immediate surgery."

Accordingly, laparotomy was performed to surgically remove the fallopian tube, saving Sowmya`s life.

"In Sowmya`s case there are less odds of conceiving after the surgery and requires In vitro fertilisation treatment. After seven months, Sowmya, with the help of IVF treatment conceived and delivered a healthy baby," said Manjula B.C., another senior IVF expert at Indira IVF.

Talking about the causes of ectopic pregnancy, Manjula said: "Tobacco smoking, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory diseases and STD are risk factors. A woman with history of ectopic pregnancy has 80 per cent more chances to have it again," said Manjula.

(With IANS inputs)