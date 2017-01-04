4-year-old boy becomes cadaveric organ donor; saves lives of five

New Delhi: Cadaveric organ donation has gradually caught momentum in a world where people were earlier blinded by emotions and superstitions engraved in their religious and karmic beliefs.

We live in a more aware world today, where medical science has advanced with the times and made many things possible.

In a miraculous move, a 4-year-old boy, declared brain dead by doctors after a severe head injury, saved the lives of five terminally ill patients.

A 48 km-long green corridor was created from BGS Global Hospitals in Kengeri to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to have the boy's heart flown to Chennai to save a patient of acute heart failure.

While his heart was flown to Fortis Malar in Chennai, his kidneys were donated in BGS Hospitals and his liver was taken in by Narayana Hrudayalaya. The boy's eyes were donated in Narayana Nethralaya.

As per the Times of India, a source from BGS Hospitals, said: "For any family this is a heart-wrenching loss to suffer. To make a crucial decision like organ donation at a difficult time such as this is tough for any loved one. We at Global Hospitals are extremely grateful and appreciate the will of this wonderful family to share the gift of life with other terminally ill patients. The harvested organs will benefit many lives and it has been made possible only by the magnanimous gesture of this grieving family."