9-year-old Pakistani girl with hanging head lives as an outcast – Here's her story

New Delhi: A rare, unknown muscular disorder has left a nine-year-old girl from Pakistan with her head hanging at a 180-degree angle, forcing her to live her life as a pariah.

People are scared of Afhseen Qumbar, from Mithi in Pakistan's Singh province, and believe her condition is a result of her sins.

The disorder has rendered Afhseen unable to stand or walk peoperly, which means she is restricted to a sitting position and is unable to keep her head upright. She also needs help to eat and use the toilet.

According to the Daily Mail, her father Allah Jurio, 55, and mother Jameelan, 50, say they have consulted several local doctors but have been told they cannot provide treatment for such a rare condition.

The poverty-stricken couple, who rely on their eldest son for financial help also lack the money or resources to take their daughter for specialist help.

Because of her condition and people's fear, Afhseen stays at home and doesn't even go to school. Children are afraid to come close to her and her only friends are her six siblings with whom she plays occasionally.

Afhseen was born a normal baby like her six other siblings, but her life changed after she reached the age of eight months.

Jameelan added: 'When she was eight months old, she fell on the ground while playing outside the house and hurt her neck.

'We ignored her condition initially and due to lack of money we used to take her to a local faith healer but her condition never improved.

'As she grew older, her problems became complicated. She isn't able to keep her head upright at all and often complains of pain in the neck.

'She cannot do anything by herself and needs help in everything. She just sits in a corner and occasionally plays with her siblings,' the Daily Mail reported.

As per the report, Dr Dilip Kumar, who runs a private clinic is Mithi, and has seen Afhseen's case, said: 'This is one of the rarest of rare cases.

'Her condition could be due to a spine anomaly or muscular disorder, but it can only be concluded after a thorough investigation.

'We don't have the facilities available in Mithi that is why I have suggested the parents to take her to Karachi where she can have a lifesaving operation.'

However, due to lack of financial support, Afhseen's parents are helpless and have pleaded for help from the Pakistan government.