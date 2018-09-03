95% Indian millennials stressed against global average of 86%

Mumbai: A survey conducted by Cigna TTK Health Insurance Company has revealed that 95% of Indian millennials, between age group 18-34, are stress, as compared to the global average of 86%.

It suggests that work is the main trigger for stress amongst Indians. It is seen that corporate health insurance plans can be of great help to alleviate that stress.

"The workplace plays an important role in the health and well-being of an employee. 87% of workers agree that workplace wellness programs are critical in choosing between new and existing employers. Managing workplace stress is important for corporations, as they can include health and wellness programs in every employee's benefits package," said Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Cigna TTK Health Insurance.

"Stress management, dental benefits, and health checkups are the most desired benefits for workers. These health insurance benefits covered under workplace wellness programs can boost employee confidence and make them feel that their role in the workplace is really future Assured. Because in the end, good health equals good business," Sikdar said.

The report further pointed out the reluctance amongst individuals towards getting medical help for stress. Medical cost acts as another barrier to seeking professional help, with 75% of respondents saying they are not willing to talk to a medical professional about stress.

"Due to low dependence on health insurance and limited access to affordable healthcare, 50% of Indians plan to finance their medical expenses from their savings in old age, which is followed by insurance. Close to 3 in 4 Indians expect either their spouse or children to take care of them in old age," says the survey.

India, retains its spot in the overall global well-being index for the fourth year, with only slight declines in physical, social and family wellness this year.

The Cigna 360 well-being survey reflects how individual consumers feel about their personal health and well-being. It is a pulse index that holistically measures people's perception of their overall well-being on the basis of 5 parameters physical, family, social, finances, and works.

This year's survey included participation from developed and emerging countries including the United States, UK, Germany, France, China, Brazil and Indonesia.