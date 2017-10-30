A glass of red wine every week may improve chances of pregnancy: Study

New Delhi: Trying to conceive? Drink a glass of red wine every week to imporve your chances of pregnancy, suggests a study.

While women are strictly advised against drinking during and for some time after pregnancy. But, drinking wine to boost your chances of conception is something you can definitely do, according to the research.

Researchers from Washington University in the US found that hopeful mothers who regularly drank red wine had better ovarian reserve – the quantity of eggs present in the ovaries at any one time.

The team asked 135 women aged between 18 and 44 years to keep a diary detailing how much beer, spirits and red and white wine they drank each month.

They also used ultrasound scanners to count each woman’s antral follicles, a proxy for the number of eggs she had left for the future.

Researchers found that those who consumed more than five servings of red wine a month enjoyed a higher ovarian reserve – a measure of a woman’s reproductive health, The Times reported.

However, researchers also noted that white wine, beer and spirits were not linked to higher fertility.

The molecule involved could be resveratrol, an antioxidant that protects cells against biological stress and is abundant in red grapes, blueberries and cocoa, researchers said.

