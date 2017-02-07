About 2.5 lakh estimated deaths due to cancer by 2020: Govt

New Delhi: Over a lakh lung cancer deaths and 75,000 fatalities due to breast cancer are estimated in the country by 2020, the government said on Tuesday.

"As per Indian Council of Medical Research's National Cancer Registry programme, there would be an estimated 1,28,451 cases of mouth cancer, 1,79,790 of breast cancer and 1,04,060 of cervical cancer in the country by 2020.

"The estimated number of deaths due to breast cancer is 74,463 and due to cervical cancer is 69,292. The estimated number of deaths due to lung cancer by 2020 is 1,09,710," Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He said the central government supplements the efforts of state and Union Territories to create awareness and provide health care facilities.

The government is implementing the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) for interventions up to the district level under the National Health Mission, he said.