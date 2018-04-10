Acne woes? Follow these simple tips to keep pimples at bay

New Delhi: Acne, or simply known as pimples, is a common skin problem that occurs when oil and dead skin cells clog up your pores. It can happen any time and many reasons are attributed to the cause of acne such as stress, puberty, hormonal changes, menopause etc to name a few.

Acne can also be a genetic problem, occur due to hormonal imbalance or simply because of lifestyle issues.

Here are some simple tips you can try to keep acne at bay:

Remove all the makeup before going to bed.

One should wash face properly. It is recommended to clean your face twice a day and not more than that as it can leave your skin more oily.

Clean your face with an alcohol-free makeup remover followed by mild washing with a deep pore cleanser.

Eat a healthy balanced diet including fresh fruits, veggies, curd and sprouts.

Avoid junk foods, sugar-rich and starchy products like cakes, chocolates, white bread, fried food and sweets.

Drink lots of water as it flushes out toxins from the body and makes the skin look cleansed and hydrated.

Start practising yoga because breathing and stretching involved in the exercise ensures proper blood circulation in your body which makes the skin acne-free.

Do not use soaps as they can damage the skin by making it drier, rougher and more permeable to bacteria.

Always remember to apply sunblock as the sun has UVA and UVB rays which may worsen those pimples.

Besides following these tips, one can also prevent the skin problem by simple eating a healthy balanced diet.

Here are some foods that will help to get rid of acne:

Spinach

Add green veggies like spinach in your daily diet to get rid of acne because it is rich in Vitamin A that acts as an anti-acne agent. It also helps cleanse bacteria and toxins from the digestive tract and blood stream.

Turmeric

Turmeric helps in curing acne as it fights inflammation and brightens the appearance of the skin. It also acts as a natural remedy against internal bacteria and toxins that lead to acne.

Carrots

Eat lots of carrots daily because they are rich in Vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene that work against acne.

Salmon

Salmon contains high amount of omega 3 fats, protein that helps in getting rid of acne and boosts collagen in the skin. It also help fight inflammation.