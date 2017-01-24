Acrylamide and cancer risk: Should you stop eating brown toast and roast potatoes?

New Delhi: The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned that 25 products have raised levels of acrylamide, a chemical linked to cancer.

What is acrylamide?

Acrylamide - used mainly in certain industrial processes - is formed when starchy foods are roasted, grilled, baked or fried for long perioids at high temperatures.

The FSA's list of 25 products include Kettle Chips, Burts crisps, Hovis, Fox’s biscuits, Kenco coffee, McVitie’s and Cow & Gate baby products.

Does it increase your risk of cancer?

Trials in animals showed that acrylamide can trigger DNA mutations and cancer, indicating that the chemical has the potential to cause cancer in humans.

Should you avoid toast potatoes and brown toast?

While the UK food safety regulator is not asking people to stop eating these products, manufacturers have been advised to reduce the levels of acrylamide in food.

The FSA advises that bread, chips and potatoes be cooked to a golden yellow colour, rather than brown. This is because acrylamide is produced when crispy, brown roast potatoes are cooked at very high temperatures.

How can you reduce your intake of acrylamide?

Since certain foods are more likely to contain acrylamide than others, limiting or cutting down on those products can be beneficial and help lower your exposure. Potato products (especially French fries and potato chips), coffee, and foods made from grains (such as breakfast cereals, cookies, and toast) contain acrylamide.