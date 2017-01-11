Addicted to sugar? Here's what will happen if you cut it out from your diet!

New Delhi: It's amazing how adopting the most minute changes in our lives can make a world of difference to our health.

Sugar, for example, is a terrible addiction. Not many would be aware of this fact, but sugar is far more addictive than cocaine.

Consuming the sweet substance since childhood has made our bodies so used to it, so much so, that giving up on it now feels difficult.

We crave something sweet after every meal – a dessert seems too tempting to pass. All the sweet does nothing, except add fat to your body and make you prone to diseases like diabetes and conditions like obesity, which further lead to other issues like heart problems, fluctuations in the functioning of various organs, etc.

What if you stop consuming sugar on a daily basis? You'll begin to notice the changes your body will go through.

Within 25 days of cutting out sugar from your daily diet, you will witness the changes yourself – your metabolism will improve, you will be able to lose weight faster, along with receiving numerous other benefits.

Your body will go through a healing process, which will ultimately result in a better quality of life.

Don't believe us? Watch the video below!