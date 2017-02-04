AIIMS approves sixty lakh for procurement of new machine dermatology department
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has approved Rs 60 lakh for the procuring a new machine in dermatology department.
Pulse Dye Laser Machine, is used for the treatment of port wine stains, in the Department of Dermatology, said an official statement on Saturday.
According to AIIMS, the purchase committee of the hospital has been requested to expedite processing of the tenders received from competent bidders for timely procurement of the new machine.
"Once purchase orders are placed for the new Pulse Dye Laser, the installation time is three months and patient care services can be commenced thereafter," said the statement.
The Pulse Dye Laser at AIIMS is not operational since 2015 due to technical problems wherein optical fibre assembly and dye kit need to be replaced.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- DNA: Donald Trump berated Australia PM, cut phone call short
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!