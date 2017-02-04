AIIMS approves sixty lakh for procurement of new machine dermatology department

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has approved Rs 60 lakh for the procuring a new machine in dermatology department.

Pulse Dye Laser Machine, is used for the treatment of port wine stains, in the Department of Dermatology, said an official statement on Saturday.

According to AIIMS, the purchase committee of the hospital has been requested to expedite processing of the tenders received from competent bidders for timely procurement of the new machine.

"Once purchase orders are placed for the new Pulse Dye Laser, the installation time is three months and patient care services can be commenced thereafter," said the statement.

The Pulse Dye Laser at AIIMS is not operational since 2015 due to technical problems wherein optical fibre assembly and dye kit need to be replaced.

(With IANS inputs)