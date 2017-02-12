Alzheimer's, Parkinson's linked to defective brain cells spreading disease, says study

New Delhi: As per a study, neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's may be linked to defective brain cells spreading disease.

In a study published in Nature, Monica Driscoll, distinguished professor of molecular biology and biochemistry, School of Arts and Sciences, and her team, found that while healthy neurons should be able to sort out and rid brain cells of toxic proteins and damaged cell structures without causing problems, laboratory findings indicate that it does not always occur.

These findings, Driscoll said, could have major implications for neurological disease in humans and possibly be the way that disease can spread in the brain.

"Normally the process of throwing out this trash would be a good thing," said Driscoll. "But we think with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer`s and Parkinson`s there might be a mismanagement of this very important process that is supposed to protect neurons but, instead, is doing harm to neighbor cells.

"Driscoll said scientists have understood how the process of eliminating toxic cellular substances works internally within the cell, comparing it to a garbage disposal getting rid of waste, but they did not know how cells released the garbage externally.

"What we found out could be compared to a person collecting trash and putting it outside for garbage day," said Driscoll.

"They actively select and sort the trash from the good stuff, but if it`s not picked up, the garbage can cause real problems."Working with the transparent roundworm, known as the C. elegans, which are similar in molecular form, function and genetics to those of humans, Driscoll and her team discovered that the worms - which have a lifespan of about three weeks -- had an external garbage removal mechanism and were disposing these toxic proteins outside the cell as well.

