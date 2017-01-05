Approximately 5.5 billion people in the world are obese

New Delhi: A new study has revealed an astonishing fact that about 76 percent of the world's population – roughly around 5.5 billion people are overfat.

The researchers, including those from Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand, put forth a specific notion of overfat, a condition of having sufficient excess body fat to impair health.

Based on a new look into current data, they argue how, in addition to those who are overweight and obese, others falling into the overfat category include normal-weight people.

"The overfat pandemic has not spared those who exercise or even compete in sports," said lead author of the study Philip Maffetone, CEO of MAFF Fitness Pty Ltd in Australia.

"The overfat category includes normal-weight people with increased risk factors for chronic disease, such as high abdominal fat, and those with characteristics of a condition called normal-weight metabolic obesity," said Maffetone.

While the obesity epidemic has grown considerably over the last three to four decades, this work casts light on the much higher numbers of people who may have unhealthy levels of body fat.

(With PTI inputs)