Aromatherapy for stress, anxiety and depression – Here are five best essential oils!

New Delhi: Aromatherapy, also known as essential oils therapy, has been widely used for improving physical or psychological. Aromatherapy - which uses plant materials and aromatic plant oils, including essential oils, and other aroma compounds - can be defined as the treatment or prevention of disease by use of essential oils.

One of the good things about this aromatherapy is that it's an all-natural approach that gives immense health benefits, including its ability to help relieve stress, anxiety, fear and depression. It also helps speed up the healing process, induce sleep, boost cognitive performance and improve digestion among others.

Health benefits of essential oils - Stress, anxiety, depression and many more

Here are some of the best essential oils that can help relief symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety:

Lavender – A very common essential oil that is used to treat conditions like stress, anxiety and depression. It also helps in treating headaches, migraine, insomnia, hypertension, etc.

Basil – A key herb for treating stress, anxiety, depression, adrenaline fatigue and high blood pressure. The health benefits of holy basil also include fighting cancer, preventing heart disease and diabetes.

Jasmine – Jasmine has been used for hundreds of years in parts of Asia as a natural remedy for conditions like stress, anxiety, depression and insomnia. This herb can help calm the nerves and bring a feeling of relaxation. It increases GABA activity in the brain, which helps regulate stress, anxiety and over-excitement.

Rose – Considered as 'queen of the aromatic plants', the smell of roses has been found to have very nourishing effect on the heart, circulatory systems, and the nerves. Use this essential oil to aromatically relax, relieve anxiety and stress, and ease exhaustion.

Frankincense – A great essential oil that can help reduce feelings of fear, nervous tension, stress, and anxiety.

Tips to use essential oils

Aromatherapy can be used as:

Direct inhalation - for respiratory disinfection, decongestant, expectoration as well as psychological effects.

Topical applications - for general massage, baths, compresses, therapeutic skin care.

Aerial diffusion - for environmental fragrancing or aerial disinfection.

Although, there is no good medical evidence whether aromatherapy can either prevent or cure any disease, it is believed that it might help improve general well-being.