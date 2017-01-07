Arthritis: Try these simple home remedies to treat the disease

New Delhi: Arthritis is a painful medical condition in the form of inflammation of joints which leads to severe pain, swelling and stiffness. Mainly common among women than men, this medical condition is caused by the common dietary mistakes that gives a harmful effect on our bones.

There are various types of arthritis such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, spinal disorders. But eating a healthy and well-balanced diet will benefit everyone with or without arthritis.

Here are some simple home remedies to treat the disease:

1) Weight loss

Weight is actually very important to keep a check on arthritis pain as when you lose weight, it will surely put less pressure on your knees.

2) Massage

A good massage of arthritic joints can help a lot in reducing pain and stiffness during winter season.

3) Exercising

It is a notion that exercising will aggravate arthritis pain, but it is not true as exercising will only provide mobility to the bones.

4) Eating turmeric

Studies suggest that turmeric helps a lot in treating both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

5) Omega- 3 fatty acids

Believe it or not but eating food rich in Omega- 3 fatty acids at least once a week could halve the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis. This is so because Omega- 3 fatty acids decrease the production of chemicals that spread the chronic joint condition