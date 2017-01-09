Avoid making these five mistakes after a C-section!
New Delhi: While Caesarean-sections are required to safe the life of a mother and baby, they carry more risks compared with a vaginal birth. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) says that they shouldn't be performed unless they're medically necessary.
Here are are mistakes you need to avoid making after a C-section:
1) One should try to move as much as possible after C-section once the catheter is removed in order to speed up recovery. However, the movementt should be slow as you can become dizzy and ligh-headed fast.
2) One should never avoid nature's call even if when allowed as it could lead to trauma to your incision.
3) Since your digestive system may be affected for a while after C-section, doctor might put you on IVs for at least two days after your delivery and would not be allowed to eat anything.
4) Avoid lifting weights as it can put pressure on the scar.
5) Don’t try to start exercising right after your delivery. You should wait for the doctor to give you a go-ahead.
