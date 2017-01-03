Avoid these food to improve your memory!

New Delhi: One needs to be fit both physically and mentally. But we often tend to neglect our mental health in front of our physical health.

It is very important to take care of your mental health as to function well in the daily life. So, there are certain food items which one needs to skip if they want to have a good memory.

Here are some foods which needs to be avoided to improve your memory:

Seafood

The high levels of mercury in seafood have been linked to cognitive dysfunction. A study found that people who have more than three servings of tuna and other sea fish each week were at a higher risk of cognitive dysfunction.

Trans fats

Consuming more trans fat will lead to difficulty in remembering words. Trans fats are mainly produced industrially from plant oils for used in margarine, snack foods and packaged baked goods.

Sugary products

Avoid foods that are baked or are high in fructose, as sugar can also interfere with your ability to focus and learn.

Salty foods

Avoid salty foods as they elevated levels of sodium in foods which affect your memory and impair the ability to think

Saturated fats

Excessive consumption of saturated fat has been linked to poor memory. So, avoid pizzas and pasta that are loaded with cheese.