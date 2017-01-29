Avoid these foods if you want to build muscles!

New Delhi: Everyone wants to stay fit and for that they have to work out regularly to build their muscle. You are doing every possible thing to build muscles like gyming five times a week, but still see no change in your body. Well, it may be because you are consuming foods that hinder your muscle development.

Here are some foods which you must avoid if you want to build muscles:

Sports drinks

Though one needs sports drinks after hours of cardio exercise like a marathon to replenish your electrolytes. But for any other workout, it is best that to drink only water. So, avoid sports drinks as it contain around 50 calories per 14g of sugar which can make you gain weight.

Diet soda

Stop drinking diet soda as the empty calories in it may make you want to consume more calories throughout the day. And that excess calories can make you gain weight.

Protein shakes

One should not consume three protein shakes in a row as it can flood your blood stream with too much protein in the body to convert the excess protein into fat, not muscle.

Candy bar

A candy bar might fill you up after a workout, but it’s sugary calories can convert it to fat and not muscles.