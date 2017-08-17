close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Beware women! Working night shifts may up breast cancer risk

A new study has claimed that women who work in night shifts have increased risk of developing breast cancer, as artificial light blocks a hormone that plays a key role in suppressing growth of its tumours.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 21:33
Beware women! Working night shifts may up breast cancer risk

New York: A new study has claimed that women who work in night shifts have increased risk of developing breast cancer, as artificial light blocks a hormone that plays a key role in suppressing growth of its tumours.

The findings showed that women who were premenopausal and were current or past smokers, and also who live in areas with high levels of outdoor light at night, were at risk of developing breast cancer - the most common cancer in women worldwide.

Lead author Peter James, Assistant Professor at Harvard University said,"In our modern industrialised society, artificial lighting is nearly ubiquitous. Our results suggest that this widespread exposure to outdoor lights during night time hours could represent a novel risk factor for breast cancer."

Melatonin, a hormone produced in the human brain, appears to suppress the growth of breast cancer tumours, but exposure to light may decrease its levels, thus disrupting circadian rhythms -- our internal "clocks" that govern sleepiness and alertness -- and, in turn, lead to increased breast cancer risk, James said, citing previous studies.

For the new study, the team looked at data from nearly 110,000 women and linked data from satellite images of Earth taken at night to residential addresses for each study participant, as well as considering the influence of night shift work. 

The results showed that women exposed to the highest levels of outdoor light at night -- those in the top fifth -- had an estimated 14 per cent increased risk of breast cancer, as compared with women in the bottom fifth of exposure. 

As levels of outdoor light at night increased, so did breast cancer rates, the researchers said, but acknowledged that further work is required to confirm the study findings and clarify potential mechanisms.

The published in journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

TumoursBreast cancerNight ShiftsWomenHarvard University

From Zee News

Multicolour MRIs could help improve disease diagnosis: Study
Health

Multicolour MRIs could help improve disease diagnosis: Stud...

This new pain reliever may help combat opioid abuse
Health

This new pain reliever may help combat opioid abuse

Pregnancy after eating? Ex-lingerie model suffers from rare condition making her look 9 months pregnant!
Health

Pregnancy after eating? Ex-lingerie model suffers from rare...

Inability to smell could expose you to Alzheimer&#039;s disease
Health

Inability to smell could expose you to Alzheimer's dis...

E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read
Health

E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read

Mind blown! Agonising muscle cramp makes man&#039;s calf wriggle like a foetus in a mother&#039;s womb – Watch video
Health

Mind blown! Agonising muscle cramp makes man's calf wr...

Spending more time at gym can make men infertile
Health

Spending more time at gym can make men infertile

Walnuts: Your nutty buddies that can help keep hunger at bay! - Read
Health

Walnuts: Your nutty buddies that can help keep hunger at ba...

Man accidentally shoots nail in heart; drives himself to hospital! – Read
Health

Man accidentally shoots nail in heart; drives himself to ho...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video