Blood donations in China rise by over 6 percent

IANS | Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 - 00:14
(Image for representational purposes only)

Beijing: China recorded 14 million blood donations in 2016, up 6.1 per cent from the previous year, the country's health watchdog announced on Sunday.

By the end of last year, China had 1,262 blood donation centres and 1,584 mobile blood donation coaches, said a report on blood safety from the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

The report revealed that last year also saw continued drops in blood wastage and better blood quality due to to improved tests and quality control system, Xinhua news agency reported.

The commission called on heath authorities at various levels to do more to address the practice of blood trading under the name of "mutual aid".

First Published: Monday, April 17, 2017 - 00:14

