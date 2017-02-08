Brain dead weaver gives life to five

Coimbatore: The family of a weaver from nearby Tirupur, who was declared brain dead following a road accident, have donated his vital organs to give a new lease of life to five needy persons.

On February six, the victim V Arumugam was knocked down by a car when he was riding his two-wheeler, and was brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) in Sulur here.

As Arumugam's condition was critical, he was shifted to KMCH Main Centre in the city for higher treatment.

However, his condition got deteriorated and he was declared brain dead this morning, a KMCH release said here.

His children Saravanan and Sangeetha willingly came forward to donate his organs.

While the eyes were sent to Aravind Eye Hospitals here, the liver and kidneys were transplanted on the needy patients at this hospital, the release added.