Breast cancer survivors should refrain from consuming smoked meat: Study

New Delhi: A new research suggests that frequent consumption of smoked, barbecued and grilled meat is not at all good for breast cancer survivors.

"High intake of grilled/barbecued and smoked meat may increase mortality after breast cancer," said the study.

For the study, Humberto Parada Jr from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and colleagues evaluated the link between grilled/barbecued and smoked meats and the survival time after breast cancer.

High-temperature cooked meat intake is a highly prevalent source of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and other carcinogenic chemicals and has been associated with breast cancer incidence, but this study assessed whether intake is related to survival after breast cancer.

In a study population of 1,508 women with breast cancer, participants were interviewed and asked about their consumption of four types of grilled, barbecued, and smoked meat.

The women were asked about their intake in each decade of life and were asked to specify the seasons in which the foods were most frequently consumed.

