Breast lumps: What are they? Is it cancer?
New Delhi: A breast lump is a localised swelling, bulge, or a growth of tissue develops within the breast and can be caused by a number of reasons.
Although most breast lumps are non-cancerous and benign, it's better to always seek medical help if you notice any lumps or swelling on your breasts to reduce or avoid long-term health risks. Because sometimes a breast lump can be a sign of breast cancer.
Breast lumps can be caused by infections, injuries, cancer, breast cysts, lipoma, etc. A breast lump can happen in both males and females, but women are more like;ly to have it.
During menstruation, a woman's breasts can become more tender or lumpy due to hormonal changes and which. This type of breast lump is usually harmless but it's important to be familiar with your breasts and know what is normal for them. Being breast aware can help identify any problems and reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer.
As mentioned above that while most breast lumps are harmless and non-cancerous, you should visit a doctor if -
- The lump changes or grows bigger
- The lump feels hard or firm
- The lump does not vanish after menstruation or persists beyond 4-6 weeks
- You find a new lump
- You see changes on the skin of your breast – redness, dimpling, puckering
- Your nipple is inverted
- You see bloody discharge from the nipple
Also, if you're a woman and are 50 years or over, make sure that you get screened for breast cancer every three years.
To evaluate and identify the cause of the lump, your doctor may perform the following tests, including physical exam, mammogram, ultrasound, MRI, biopsy (tissue sampling). A biopsy can help a woman to be certain that a lump is not cancerous.
