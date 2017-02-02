Breathalyser to detect flu made; one for Ebola next?

New Delhi: Scientists have developed a hand-held monitor that can potentially detect flu virus simply with the breath of the patient.

The device, developed by researchers at University of Texas , is similar to the breathalysers used to measure alcohol levels. A patient simply exhales into the device, which uses semiconductor sensors like those in a household carbon monoxide detector.

The difference is that these sensors are specific to the gas detected and can isolate biomarkers associated with the virus and indicate whether or not the patient has flu.

The device can help in treatment of flu in its earliest stages. This device can also help prevent flu epidemics from spreading.

People who suffer from asthma have increased nitric oxide concentration in their breath, and acetone is a known biomarker for diabetes and metabolic processes.

When combined with nitric oxide and ammonia sensor, researchers found the breath monitor may detect the flu virus. "This can be used to detect other diseases, such as Ebola virus disease, simply by changing the sensors," she said.