Brown rice: Top five surprising health benefits of the food!

We all know that brown rice is considered as one of the healthiest food. Because of its high nutrient content, the food is a must-have in all healthy diets.

Here are some health benefits of brown rice which we should know:

Good for heart

Brown rice is the best food for heart health. Regular consumption of the food helps to reduce artery blockage because of plaque buildup. It also helps to keep the heart healthy with its rich selenium content.

Prevent cancer

It also helps in fighting against various cancers like breast cancer, colon cancer, and leukemia because of the presence of fiber and potent antioxidant in it. The fiber found in brown rice adheres itself to the dangerous toxins which causes cancer.

Prevents Gallstones

Brown rice contains insoluble fiber which brings down the level of secreted bile acids from the intestine along with boosting food movement, bringing down chances of gallstone formation.

Bone health

Brown rice is rich in magnesium, Vitamin D and calcium that helps in preventing and treating osteoporosis and other bone disorders.