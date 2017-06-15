Can stress really cause your teeth to fall out? Read to know more!

New Delhi: We all know that stress leads to many health problems such as hair fall, obesity, acne and also increases the risk of developing many diseases. But, has stress ever made your teeth fall out? Well, medical experts have said that it could be possible, but it is extremely rare.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Dr Matthew Messina, spokesperson for the American Dental Association said that stress can cause teeth to fall out, but it won't happen overnight.

Dr Messina said that the number one cause for tooth loss in adults is periodontal disease, which studies have linked to stress.

He added that clenching and grinding teeth plays an important a role in tooth loss.

People should see their dentist if they are concerned about their oral health.