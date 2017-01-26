Can't lose weight? Five things you can do every morning for optimistic results

New Delhi: Yes, you've heard this a thousand times – you are what you eat! While it's true that your body mainly depends on what you eat, when and how you eat really matters. Eating the right amount of the right food, and only at regular hours, is a healthy habit that everyone must try to adopt it.

For people struggling to lose weight, knowing the best times to eat and the correct way to incorporate certain foods at certain periods of time can make a huge difference. There are certain things you can do in the morning if you're trying to trim down your waist.

Tip 1- Lemon water

Squeeze half of lemon juice and mix it with a glass of warm water and drink it. Drinking lemon water first thing in the morning also helps flush the digestive system and rehydrate the body.

Tip 2 – Coconut water

The nutrient-rich coconut water is a natural isotonic beverage filled with immune boosting vitamins and nutrients. Drinking coconut water on an empty stomach every morning helps you shed those extra fats. Coconut water also gives you a glowing, healthy skin besides giving a wide range of health benefits.

Tip 3 – Yogurt

Eating yogurt in the morning is good for your digestive system. You can have it like that or mix it with some high-fibre cereals or berries. Yogurt is loaded with essential nutrients, including calcium, potassium, phosphorus, protein, riboflavin and vitamins. Having a small bowl of yogurt first thing in the morning can help burn fat promote weight loss.

Tip 4 - Sprouts

Touted as one of the most nutritious foods on the planet, sprouts are a healthy option for freakfast, evening snack or even sometimes an afternoon meal by adding them to a certain dish. Sprouts, one of the best foods for weight loss, provides various health benefits, including controlling hypertension and blood cholesterol levels, reducing strokes and other heart conditions.

Tip 5 – Berries

Low in sugar, berries (blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries) are some of the best foods that nature has blessed with. They are known to have powerful disease-fighting and performance-boosting properties. Just adding few servings of berries in your morning breakfast can help you lose weight while keeping the body fit and strong.