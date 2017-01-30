Cervical spondylitis: Here's why the condition worsens in winter

New Delhi: Cold weather can bring about an increase in the intensity of pain. And that's the reason why people suffering from cervical spondylitis are often faced with real tough times during the winter months.

Cervical spondylitis, also known as cervical osteoarthritis or neck arthritis, is a condition involving changes to the bones, discs, and joints of the neck. The problem, if ignored, can even nag throughout life.

Cervical spondylitis usually occurs in middle-aged and elderly people, but according to orthopaedicians, computers and mobile phones are making even youngsters predisposed to developing the condition quite early in life.

Hence, the experts advice to not take things lightly as ignoring the signs cervical spondylitis can culminate the involvement of the entire spinal cord and can manifest into paralytic condition and be well managed by regular exercise, fomentation and medicines.

Dr Aashish Chaudhry, a celebrated Orthopaedic Surgeon and Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare said, " cervical spondylitis can be managed by regular neck exercises, medicines and fomentation. But in winters, the condition worsens with decreased physical activities due to short days, less drinking of water and cold weather,making neck muscles stiff."

"My advice is that patients should not let the condition deteriorate so much that the entire spinal cord gets involved and they have to cope with paralytic conditions. In fact, by ignoring the early signs, we let easily manageable condition to degenerate into intractable one," he added. According to orthopaedicians, with advancing age, cervical discs undergo distortion and result in the disorder.

"But patients suffering with severe spondylitis condition should not straightway go for exercise. They need to consult a doctor and ease the condition by fomentation and medicines first. In some severe cases, symptom may include spinning of everything around," Dr Choudhry explained.Stating that even youngsters are coming with spondylitis symptoms, Dr. Chaudhry said, "This condition can simply be eased by regular exercise.

But word of caution for them is that if they do not do neck exercises regularly to ease the stiffness of muscles they might become a patient of cervical spondylitis quite early in life."

Most people with cervical spondylosis don’t experience significant symptoms. However, if symptoms do occur, they may include neck pain and shoulder pain. They can range from mild to severe and may develop gradually or occur suddenly. Occasional headaches may also occur.

Other common signs include - tingling or numbness that mainly affects shoulders and arms.

(With ANI inputs)