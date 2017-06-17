Chemicals found in detergents, shampoos can cause birth defects: Study

New York: A new study has revealed that parents’ who are exposed to chemicals found in detergents, shampoos and conditioners may be associated with birth defects in children.

The study was conducted on both mice and rats and found that the chemicals, known as quaternary ammonium compounds or “quats”, can lead to birth defects of the brain, spine or spinal cord.

Terry Hrubec, Associate Professor at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Virginia, US said, “These chemicals are regularly used in the home, hospitals, public spaces and swimming pools.”

Hrubec added,“Birth defects were seen when both males and females were exposed, as well as when only one parent was exposed.”

For the study, the team investigated the effect of two commonly used quats - alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride and didecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride.

These are often listed on ingredient lists as ADBAC and DDAC respectively, and are valued for their antimicrobial and antistatic properties, as well as their ability to lower surface tension.

These are used as common ingredients in cleaners and disinfectants, hand wipes, food preservatives, swimming pool treatments, laundry products, shampoos, conditioners, eye drops and other personal care products.

Exposure to these chemicals also resulted in birth defects same as the defects as found in humans—spina bifida and anencephaly.

In addition, mice and rats did not even need to be dosed with the chemicals to see the effect, but simply using quat-based cleaners in the same room as the mice was enough to cause birth defects.

Hrubec noted,“We also observed increased birth defects in rodents for two generations after stopping exposure.”

Researchers said, the study was conducted on mice and rats, but these chemicals may be toxic to humans as well.

The study is detailed in the journal Birth Defects Research.

(With IANS inputs)