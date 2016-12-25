Chewing gum good or bad? Top 5 health benefits will surprise you!

New Delhi: Remember while you were still in your teens and attending classes seemed so boring? The best bet to distract your buddies while studying was chewing that multi-coloured gum and making a huge circle with it, almost bursting the balloon on your face. Now, with this imagery we are sure, it brought back many memories, right? But we still do recall how everyone stopped us from chewing gum for hours altogether. While excess of anything is bad, today we tell you some surprising health benefits of chewing your favourite gum, if taken in moderation.

Also, you must surely opt for a sugarless or sugarfree chewing gum, which will not give you any side-effects. So, here are the TOP 5 health benefits of chewing gum:

Improves your attention:

Yes, if at work you feel dizzy or sleepy, take out a sugarfree chewing gum and rest you are sorted. According to The HealthSite, a 2009 study published in Nutritional Neuroscience journal, a chewing gum increases alertness.

Helps in weight loss:

Finally, something which is a stress-free method for all those people who want to shed some kilos. The good news is that eating a sugarfree chewing gum reduces your food cravings, reportedly.

No tooth decay:

Maintaining a good oral hygiene is a must for everyone. So, while you chew your favourite sugarfree gum, it helps keep any form of tooth decay at bay. Say goodbye to cavities with a chewing gum!

No Stress:

According to The Health Site report, researchers have figured out the connection between a gum and your mood stress volunteers. So, your stress levels will surely be down while your mouth is doing the gum exercise, peeps!

Improves Focus:

Do not worry if you cannot focus on one thing at a time. According to The Health Site report, several studies have found out that chewing gum improves a person's cognitive functions thereby helping in a better concentration. So, no more trouble in setting your focus right!