Chilblains: All you need to know about the winter skin problem!

New Delhi: Chilblains is the most common skin problem people face during winter season. It is basically the irritation and puffiness on the skin caused due to extreme cold temperature. It also cause itchy and red blisters on the skin.

Causes

This skin problem usually occurs when you are exposed to the extreme cold weather and damages the tiny blood vessels in the skin, leading to inflammation, redness and itching of the skin. It affects the extremities off the body namely toes, ears, fingers and nose. Chilblains is very painful and mostly affects children, elderly and women.

Symptoms

Chilblains usually develop several hours after exposure to cold. Swelling, redness and blisters appears on the affected area. Here are some more symptoms of the skin problem:

Small, itchy red areas on your skin, often on your feet or hands

Possible blistering or skin ulcers

Swelling of your skin

Burning sensation on your skin

Changes in skin color from red to dark blue, accompanied by pain

Prevention

One can reduce the risk of developing this problem by following these measures: