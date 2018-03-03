China to produce bigger condoms after Zimbabwe Health Minister complains about the size

Mumbai: Zimbabwe Health Minister David Parirenyatwa complained that condoms produced in China were too small in size for men in the African nation. He made the comments at an event in Harare last week while creating awareness about HIV/Aids.

“The southern African region has the highest incidence of HIV and we are promoting the use of condoms,” Zimbabwe.com quoted Parirenyatwa as saying.

“Youths now have a particular condom that they like, but we don’t manufacture them. We import condoms from China and some men complain they are too small,” Parirenyatwa added.

Since then, a condom manufacturer in China has decided to produce contraceptives in different sizes to cater to specific needs.

Zhao Chuan, the chief executive of the condom manufacturer Beijing Daxiang and His Friends Technology Co, told the South China Morning Post said, ““As to the different demands from customers such as in Zimbabwe, Daxiang, as a Chinese manufacturer, has the ability and the obligation to make a contribution, so we have started to do some surveys on users’ data in the region to make preparations for future products with different sizes.”