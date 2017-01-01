Consume these superfoods for healthy 2017

New Delhi: If you want to look and feel good, it's imperative to welcome the new year with a healthy self which of course needs a healthy diet.

Here are some healthy food items which can make you healthy and even reduce stress.

Purple food

Try a purple cauliflower, black rice, purple asparagus, elderberries, acai or purple sweet potatoes as sticking purple on your plate as colours often indicates a density of nutrients and antioxidants.

Adaptogens

Liquorice and ginseng are among the plants known as adaptogens, which to help us deal with stress.

"Adaptogens are able to adapt their function, specific to what our body needs," said nutritionist Shona Wilkinson.

"They usually have a specific affinity for the adrenals and the endocrine glands, therefore Â­having a positive effect on hormonal balance and the way the body functions under stress," Shona added.

Watermelon seeds

We are used to spitting these out when we bite into a juicy slice of watermelon but the seeds are now the latest snacking trend. Once they have been sprouted and shelled, they can be roasted to give a tasty and nutritional boost.

Watermelon seeds are packed with protein, vitamin B, Â­magnesium and Â­monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Sprinkle them on your salad for an added crunch.

Maca

Maca is a root, which belongs to the radish family, rich in vitamins and is said to boost your sex drive and improve stamina.

Commonly found in powder form, it is also said to help your mood and general wellbeing. Add a teaspoon to a smoothie or protein shake.

Activated charcoal

From centuries, activated charcoal has been used for as a detoxifier. Try it as a pitch black drink or add some powdered charcoal tablets to your beauty regime for clearer skin.

It is even used to whiten teeth as it is meant to absorb tannins found in coffee and red wine.

Probiotic water

Probiotics are useful live bacteria and yeasts that are often found in Â­yoghurts and Â­supplements. But probiotic water is being hailed as the latest way to help our guts.

Food and drink are becoming functional - this is an example of how we can get the goodness of water with the added health benefits of probiotics."

Tiger nuts

Tiger nuts are small wrinkled root Â­vegetables hailing from North Africa and the Med. Low in Â­calories and fat, they are a great source of potassium, vitamin E, iron and unsaturated fatty acids.

Enjoy them whole as a snack or make traditional creamy drink horchata by soaking them before blending with water and a dash of sweetener.

Goat meat

Goat meat is commonly eaten in North Africa but it's going to be big news in 2017 here, too.

"It's a healthy Â­option - low in fat and higher in Â­protein than some meats - and it's also higher in iron than beef, pork or lamb," said Nutritionist Lily Soutter.

"Currently, goats are farmed primarily for their milk and so - shockingly - most male goats from the goat dairy industry are killed at birth," Soutter added.

(With ANI inputs)