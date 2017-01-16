Depression could mean lack of nutrition too! Six nutritional deficiencies that may cause the mental condition

New Delhi: Depression and mood disorders are common health problems these days and have become highly prevalent, especially among the youth.

Depression is a condition which has the power to bind you within its cocoon-like walls and can make one feel internally and mentally suffocated and confined.

With many people coming out into the open about their respective battles with depression, the condition is slowly gaining the awareness it requires, inspiring more and more people to take it seriously.

However, it is also important to note that a hectic life or a troubled relationship aren't the only factors that contribute towards depression. Nutritional deficiency can also play its part in triggering or worsening the mental condition.

Researchers have discovered that most people with depression are deficient in more than one nutrient, which are mentioned below.

1. Omega-3 fatty acids:

Fish and flax seed oil are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids, a deficiency of which may cause depression. Apart from providing relief from pain and inflammation, omega-3 promotes normal brain functioning and overall mental health.

2. Amino acids:

Amino acids plays an important role in maintaining proper functionality of the brain. The brain uses amino acids from foods you eat to manufacture neurotransmitters needed for optimal brain function. Those deficient in amino acids may feel unfocused, low and depressed. Foods like meat, eggs, fish, high quality beans, seeds and nuts are rich in amino acid content.

3. Vitamin D:

Guess it's time you soak up some sun if you're feeling the blues. Good brain health is very much dependent upon vitamin D. As per a study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, mental disorders are linked to vitamin D deficiencies.

4. Iodine deficiency:

Iodine is required for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland, which are known to affect every function of the body including body temperature, immunity and brain function. If you're running low in this nutrient, it can affect the functioning of thyroid gland leading to feelings of depression.

5. B-vitamins:

Numerous studies conducted have shown that deficiency in B-vitamins is connected to mental health conditions like depression. Therefore, include foods like meat, fish, poultry, eggs and milk in your daily diet.

6. Folate:

If you're feeling depressed and are on anti-depressants, being low in folate level can reduce their effectiveness. This is the reason why psychiatrists prescribe folate for depression.Your diet requires the addition of foods like citrus fruits, legumes, beans and dark leafy vegetables.