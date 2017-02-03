close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 14:33
Desk job? Five easy ways to boost your metabolism without exercise

New Delhi: For most people, working out has become an 'extremely' impossible task owing to their hectic lifestyles. This has resulted in a wide range of health issues among office goers, especially, those who have a desk job.

In India, experts warned that sedentary lifestyle among the youths has put them at an increased risk of certain health conditions, including heart disease, obesity - which is a major risk factor for various types of cancer - diabetes, back and neck ache, metabolic syndrome, osteoporosis and even mortality.

But, there are some healthy rules that, if you incorporate them in your daily activities - even when at work – will give you a lot of health benefits. Here are five tips to boost your metabolism without exercise:

  • Don't keep sitting all the time, try doing your job standing as much as you can. Remember, standing up helps burn more calories than sitting – about 186 calories vs. 139 calories.
  • Walk the talk or walk things over to your bosses and colleagues' desk instead of talking to them on phone.
  • Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Stairs are one of the best fitness kits your work place has to offer.
  • Eat your lunch at canteen or try going outside the office, and not at the desk. Studies have linked spending time outdoors to an improved mental well-being and increased energy.
  • Eat your veggies by including fibrous vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli, which increase your metabolism and help maintain healthy digestive system.
  • Don't forget to drink a few glasses of cold water in the morning, which can boost your metabolism effectively.

Do these every day to boost your metabolism and kickstart your weight loss.

 

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 14:31

