Desk job? Five easy ways to boost your metabolism without exercise

New Delhi: For most people, working out has become an 'extremely' impossible task owing to their hectic lifestyles. This has resulted in a wide range of health issues among office goers, especially, those who have a desk job.

In India, experts warned that sedentary lifestyle among the youths has put them at an increased risk of certain health conditions, including heart disease, obesity - which is a major risk factor for various types of cancer - diabetes, back and neck ache, metabolic syndrome, osteoporosis and even mortality.

But, there are some healthy rules that, if you incorporate them in your daily activities - even when at work – will give you a lot of health benefits. Here are five tips to boost your metabolism without exercise:

Don't keep sitting all the time, try doing your job standing as much as you can. Remember, standing up helps burn more calories than sitting – about 186 calories vs. 139 calories.

Walk the talk or walk things over to your bosses and colleagues' desk instead of talking to them on phone.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Stairs are one of the best fitness kits your work place has to offer.

Eat your lunch at canteen or try going outside the office, and not at the desk. Studies have linked spending time outdoors to an improved mental well-being and increased energy.

Eat your veggies by including fibrous vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli, which increase your metabolism and help maintain healthy digestive system.

Don't forget to drink a few glasses of cold water in the morning, which can boost your metabolism effectively.

Do these every day to boost your metabolism and kickstart your weight loss.