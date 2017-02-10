Deworming: How often should you deworm your child? Tips to prevent worm infections

New Delhi: Everyone - both young and old - has high risk of getting infected by worms. Worms being a very common health problem for children and adults alike, experts recommend that deworming should get done twice a year or every six months, starting from the age of two years old.

Deworming is the process that involves the use of medication to get rid of intestinal parasites like worms.

Worm infections, unfortunately, can happen even after best hygiene measures and precautions, particularly, in children. Therefore, it is the responsiblity of parents to ensure that their children are free of this dangerous parasitic infection.

In addition to deworming, there are a few steps you can do to limit your child's risk of getting infected by worms. Adopt the following healthy habits to prevent worm infections in your child:

Make sure that he/she practices good personnel hygiene, such as washing hands using water and a soap before eating and after playing outdoors or with pets.

Ensure that your child does not eat unwashed fruits, vegetables and salads.

Ensure that your child drinks only boiled and filtered water.

Ask your child not to share water bottles in school.

Do not let your child eat under-cooked meat.

Make sure that he/she does not play barefoot when outdoors.

Educate and inform your child about swimming hygiene.

Besides, make sure to deworm your pets as well because you can contract worms - roundworms, hookworms, or tapeworms - from a dog or cat.

Establish and maintain the above guidelines to help your child live a good, healthy life.

In one of the country's largest single-day public health initiatives, an estimated 34 crore children will be administered de-worming tablets tomorrow to reduce worm infestation that can stifle physical and intellectual growth.

Today is National Deworming Day, which is held on 10 February each year in India. An estimated 34 crore children will be administered de-worming tablets today to reduce worm infestation that can stifle physical and intellectual growth. Unlike previous years, the Health Minister, for the first time, is also covering private schools in its initiative.