Did you damage your eyes during the solar eclipse? Here's how to know

New Delhi: Total solar eclipse mesmerised millions across the United States on Monday as it occurred almost after a century.

Sky gazers were hoping for clear skies to enhance the experience and they were not disappointed as millions flocked to different locations across the United States to enjoy this 'once in a lifetime opportunity'.

However, there were few who did not have a good experience and were concerned whether they damaged their eyes during the process of witnessing the eclipse.

Experts say that it takes at least 12 hours to detect if one has damaged his/her eyes or not

The first thing a person will experience is a change in the vision. If you wake up next morning and realise that you cannot see clearly, it means you have damaged your eyes.

It may be followed by blurred vision, where the very center of the vision might have a spot, or multiple spots.

So, if you have experienced something like this, quickly see an ophthalmologist.