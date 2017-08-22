close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Did you damage your eyes during the solar eclipse? Here's how to know

Sky gazers were hoping for clear skies to enhance the experience and they were not disappointed as millions flocked to different locations across the United States to enjoy this 'once in a lifetime opportunity'.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:32
Did you damage your eyes during the solar eclipse? Here&#039;s how to know

New Delhi: Total solar eclipse mesmerised millions across the United States on Monday as it occurred almost after a century.

Sky gazers were hoping for clear skies to enhance the experience and they were not disappointed as millions flocked to different locations across the United States to enjoy this 'once in a lifetime opportunity'.

However, there were few who did not have a good experience and were concerned whether they damaged their eyes during the process of witnessing the eclipse.

Experts say that it takes at least 12 hours to detect if one has damaged his/her eyes or not

The first thing a person will experience is a change in the vision. If you wake up next morning and realise that you cannot see clearly, it means you have damaged your eyes.

It may be followed by blurred vision, where the very center of the vision might have a spot, or multiple spots.

So, if you have experienced something like this, quickly see an ophthalmologist.

TAGS

EyesEye healthTotal Solar EclipseSolar eclipseAgust 21 solar eclipsehealth news

From Zee News

2,000 dead, over 530,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen: WHO
Health

2,000 dead, over 530,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen:...

Woman dies horrifying death after being cut in half inside hospital lift – Read
Health

Woman dies horrifying death after being cut in half inside...

India has most number of TB deaths among children: Study
Health

India has most number of TB deaths among children: Study

Mammography from 40 may reduce breast cancer deaths by 40%
Health

Mammography from 40 may reduce breast cancer deaths by 40%

Survival is a distant dream for Assam man who has to go through life with 59-inch stomach
Health

Survival is a distant dream for Assam man who has to go thr...

Protective sugars in breast milk may keep bacterial infections in babies at bay
Health

Protective sugars in breast milk may keep bacterial infecti...

Small increase in cigarette price can make smokers quit: Study
Health

Small increase in cigarette price can make smokers quit: St...

Don&#039;t panic if you don&#039;t see your phone nearby – It could lead to anxiety, say researchers
Health

Don't panic if you don't see your phone nearby –...

Finger length may predict athletic ability: Study
Health

Finger length may predict athletic ability: Study

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video