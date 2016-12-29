Diwakar Vaish's mind-reading wheelchair is giving back control to patients
Think and you move. For those who have no control over their limbs, this is dream come true. Diwakar Vaish, head of Robotics and Research of A-Set Training and Research Institute, has made this possible by developing a mind-controlled wheelchair.
A-Set Training and Research Institute is located in Karol Bagh of Delhi where students study robotics.
This 24-year-old is a guest lecturer to 10 IITs. He built Manav, a robot which had all its parts made in India, at the mere age of 18. He continued building and the list of his innovations stands quite tall.
Diwakar built Manav, a robot which had all its parts made in India, at the mere age of 18.
Diwakar has designed this wheelchair for those afflicted by paralysis. Patients who were not able to move around without help, will now have some sense of independence with this wheelchair.
When the wheelchair is turned on, it first reads the impulses of the person sitting on it for few seconds. Then, the person on the wheelchair just needs to blink his eyes twice and the wheelchair will take him towards the direction i.e. left or right which the person has thought in his mind. Clenching the eye once will stop the wheelchair immediately. And in an emergency if the person's heartbeat stops beating, the wheelchair will start beeping loudly, as a signal of emergency.
The wheelchair costs around Rs 2 lakhs at present and Diwakar is continuously working on its development.
Diwakar is continuously working on its development and his upcoming innovations.
Talking about his upcoming innovation, Diwakar says, “I am making a robot which will remember your choices – like what you approve and what you reject.”
(Have a story to tell? Write to us at WETHEVOICE@ZEEMEDIA.ESSELGROUP.COM)
By: Preshy Arora
Photo Credit: Kapil Kumar | WION
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Analysing the impact of demonetisation on people's lives
- PM Modi addresses Digidhan Mela program at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi
- Mulayam Singh Yadav expels son Akhilesh, cousin Ramgopal from party for six years
- Should cash transactions of political parties be monitored?
- Akhilesh Yadav releases parallel list of 235 candidates for UP polls
- Geeta Phogat vs Sakshi Malik: When the two Indian stars went head to head in 2015 – Video
- This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
- Virat Kohli clears air on engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma, says won't hide if it actually happens
- Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC
- Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory