Diwakar Vaish's mind-reading wheelchair is giving back control to patients

Think and you move. For those who have no control over their limbs, this is dream come true. Diwakar Vaish, head of Robotics and Research of A-Set Training and Research Institute, has made this possible by developing a mind-controlled wheelchair.



A-Set Training and Research Institute is located in Karol Bagh of Delhi where students study robotics.



This 24-year-old is a guest lecturer to 10 IITs. He built Manav, a robot which had all its parts made in India, at the mere age of 18. He continued building and the list of his innovations stands quite tall.

Diwakar has designed this wheelchair for those afflicted by paralysis. Patients who were not able to move around without help, will now have some sense of independence with this wheelchair.

When the wheelchair is turned on, it first reads the impulses of the person sitting on it for few seconds. Then, the person on the wheelchair just needs to blink his eyes twice and the wheelchair will take him towards the direction i.e. left or right which the person has thought in his mind. Clenching the eye once will stop the wheelchair immediately. And in an emergency if the person's heartbeat stops beating, the wheelchair will start beeping loudly, as a signal of emergency.



The wheelchair costs around Rs 2 lakhs at present and Diwakar is continuously working on its development.



Talking about his upcoming innovation, Diwakar says, “I am making a robot which will remember your choices – like what you approve and what you reject.”



By: Preshy Arora

Photo Credit: Kapil Kumar | WION

