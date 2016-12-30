Do not do these things if you have chicken pox!
New Delhi: Chicken pox is a viral infection which causes an itchy, blister like rash on the skin.
The disease is highly contagious and that is why people suffering from chicken pox are advised to stay indoors till the blisters gets dry and fall off. And there are certain things which chicken pox patients should not do to prevent it to spread to people.
Here are some things which people with chicken pox should not do:
Do not eat cold/refrigerated foods
Do not eat cold or refrigerated foods if you have chicken pox as you might be at a risk of developing pneumonia, if the infection has spread to the lungs. So, one should better avoid eating these foods.
Not drinking enough water
Though you might not feel like drinking water, as the disease causes lack of appetite and fever. It is very important to stay hydrated and increase the water intake to fight off the infection and also to lower the heat and temperature of the body.
Self-medication
One should never self-medicate if you suffer from chickenpox as taking aspirin for a fever, which is a common symptom of chicken pox can lead to side effects. So, make sure you take the medicines as advised by your doctor without fail
Not following proper hygiene
As the whole body is boils filled with fluid, it is very important to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation. If hygiene is not maintained, there is a high risk of bacterial infection when the fluid leaks out from the boils.
