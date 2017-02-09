close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»

Do you know horror movies help identify how brain processes anxiety, fear?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 16:06
Do you know horror movies help identify how brain processes anxiety, fear?

New Delhi: As per a research, scientists have furnished a fact that watching horror movies can help in identifying how brain processes emotions like fear and anxiety.

People are motivated to remember fearful events, because this information is useful for daily survival.

Yet over-interpretation of fear may lead to anxiety and other mental disorders, researchers said.

Several brain-based immune proteins may regulate sleep: Study
MUST READ
Several brain-based immune proteins may regulate sleep: Study

Until now, the brain circuit underlying fear has only been mapped in rodents.

Now, researchers at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) in the US have recorded neuronal activity using electrodes inserted into the amygdala and hippocampus of nine people as they watched scenes from horror movies to stimulate the recognition of fear.

"Deep brain electrodes capture neurons firing millisecond by millisecond, revealing in real time how the brain attends to fearful stimuli," said Jie Zheng, a UCI graduate student.

Researchers demonstrated that these two regions, nestled deep in the centre of the brain and which play a key role in recognising emotional stimuli and encoding them in memories, are directly exchanging signals.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 16:06

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.