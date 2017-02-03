Doctors at Chennai's Stanley Medical College and Hospital remove live cockroach from woman's nostril

New Delhi: Contrary to general belief that animals would be completely incapable of living inside a human, we have heard weird stories of doctors removing a fully grown snake or a live fish from human body, with some even more horrific than you can imagine.

In one of such case, doctors in the Ent department at Stanley Medical College and Hospital in Channai have removed a live cockroach from woman's nasal cavity.

As per reports, the live insect was removed from the skull base close to the brain of the 42-year-old woman during a surgery, which lasted close to an hour and involved using sucker and clamps.

Apparently the insect went inside the woman's nose when she was asleep and unable to turn back, thereby lodging itself at the base of the skull - between the two eyes and close to the brain.

Following the incident, Selvi, a domestic help, woke up around midnight Tuesday as she developed itchy sensation and irritation in her nasal cavity.

On Wednesday morning, Selvi, who was was struggling to breathe after three unsuccessful hospital visits, was referred to Stanley Medical College and Hospital. Doctors used a combination of suction and forceps to finally pull out the insect. It took 45 minutes for the doctors to complete the entire process.

It was the nasal endoscope - an instrument used to view the inside of a body – that helped doctors detect the insect, which was a full grown cockroach.

Dr MN Shankar, head of the ENT department at the hospital and who led the tricky procedure, said: “This is the first such case I have seen in my three decades of practice”.

It is said that the department has in the past removed objects like beads, a button cell, leech and chalk piece from nasal cavities.