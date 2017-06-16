Doctors in Udaipur successfully remove female reproductive organs from 22-year-old man's body

New Delhi: In one of the strangest medical conditions in the world, a 22-year-old man suffering from Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS) underwent a rare surgery on Wednesday, where doctors successfully removed a uterus, ovaries and cervix from the his abdomen.

Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS) is a rare genetic disorder of sexual development that affects males.

Doctors in Udaipur were shocked when they found female reproductive organs from the man, who does not want his identity to be revealed and is being treated for undescended testicles.

Undescended testicle occurs when one or both testicles fail to move into the scrotum before birth. The problems are fairly common in infants who are born early.

Men with PMDS have normal male reproductive organs and normal male external genitalia, but they also have a uterus and fallopian tubes (female reproductive organs).

“It was a first such surgery for me as only around 400 such cases are recorded in medical history. As a gynae-surgeon, I know a woman’s body structure and the placement of the organs in it, but here the challenge was removing a womb from a man’s body,” senior gynaecologist Dr Shilpa Goyal, who performed the surgery, told Hindustan Times.

Undescended testes and fleshy hernia are usually the first signs of the disorder, with the uterus and fallopian tubes usually being discovered during treatment. “It’s usually diagnosed in people aged 18 months to 29 years,” added Dr Shilpa, who along with urologist Dr Manish Bhatt performed the surgery at GBH American Hospital.

It is said that the man is recovering from the surgery and now wants to get married.