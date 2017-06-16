close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Doctors in Udaipur successfully remove female reproductive organs from 22-year-old man's body

Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS) is a rare genetic disorder of sexual development that affects males.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 10:21
Doctors in Udaipur successfully remove female reproductive organs from 22-year-old man&#039;s body
Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: In one of the strangest medical conditions in the world, a 22-year-old man suffering from Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS) underwent a rare surgery on Wednesday, where doctors successfully removed a uterus, ovaries and cervix from the his abdomen.

Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS) is a rare genetic disorder of sexual development that affects males.

This crucial open heart surgery device poses a major risk! - Know what it is
MUST READ
This crucial open heart surgery device poses a major risk! - Know what it is

Doctors in Udaipur were shocked when they found female reproductive organs from the man, who does not want his identity to be revealed and is being treated for undescended testicles.

Undescended testicle occurs when one or both testicles fail to move into the scrotum before birth. The problems are fairly common in infants who are born early.

Men with PMDS have normal male reproductive organs and normal male external genitalia, but they also have a uterus and fallopian tubes (female reproductive organs).

“It was a first such surgery for me as only around 400 such cases are recorded in medical history. As a gynae-surgeon, I know a woman’s body structure and the placement of the organs in it, but here the challenge was removing a womb from a man’s body,” senior gynaecologist Dr Shilpa Goyal, who performed the surgery, told Hindustan Times.

Undescended testes and fleshy hernia are usually the first signs of the disorder, with the uterus and fallopian tubes usually being discovered during treatment. “It’s usually diagnosed in people aged 18 months to 29 years,” added Dr Shilpa, who along with urologist Dr Manish Bhatt performed the surgery at GBH American Hospital.

It is said that the man is recovering from the surgery and now wants to get married.

 

TAGS

SurgeryPersistent Müllerian Duct SyndromePMDSUndescended testicleUterusovariesCervixFemale reproductive organsUdaipurDoctorsDr Shilpa GoyalGBH American Hospital

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Practise meditation, yoga daily to &#039;reverse&#039; stress-causing DNA reactions!
Health

Practise meditation, yoga daily to 'reverse' stre...

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will surprise you!
Health

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will su...

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating food – Find out why!
Health

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating f...

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!
Health

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures, other injuries in elderly
Health

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures...

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says study
Health

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video