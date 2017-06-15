close
Doctors perform complex paediatric liver transplants in Delhi

Azariah Malala and Lilaz Bakhtiyar from Fiji and Iraq are suffering from congenital liver defects, forms of Biliary atresia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 23:39
Doctors perform complex paediatric liver transplants in Delhi
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Doctors at Fortis Hospital in the capital conducted two complex paediatric liver transplants and helped save lives of two infant hailing from Fiji and Iraq.

Both Azariah Malala and Lilaz Bakhtiyar are suffering from congenital liver defects, forms of Biliary atresia.

It is a condition in which the bile duct is not formed (or partially formed and blocked) at the foetal stage, which causes a threat to their health and vitality at the time of birth.

Vivek Vij, Director (Liver Transplant) at Fortis Healthcare in a statement on Thursday said, "Pediatric patients account for about 12.5 per cent of liver transplant recipients. Biliary atresia is a reason for transplant in pediatric age group in 50 per cent of patients."

In six-month-old Malala from Fiji, the condition resulted in an enlarged liver and bile duct, stretching and blocking the main portal vein that supplies 75 per cent blood to the liver.

The doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute successfully conducted an eight-hour-long liver transplant surgery, where the father donated 25 per cent of his liver to his son.

In the second case, 21-month-old Bakhtiyar, who hailed from Iraq, underwent surgery at Fortis Escorts.

Bakhtiyar, who has O blood group, underwent an ABO incompatible transplant -- donor and recipient of different blood groups -- in which her mother, having A blood group, donated the liver.

With ABO transplant, one receives medical treatment both before and after the transplant to lower antibody levels in the blood and reduce the risk of antibodies rejecting the new organ.

Doctors said both the children are doing well after transplant.

(With IANS inputs)

 

Liver Transplanttransplantpaediatric liver transplantsDelhiFortis hospitalLiver defects

