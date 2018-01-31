Doctors place metallic stent in 10-year-old who swallowed sulphuric acid

New Delhi: A kid-sized metallic stent was successfully placed across the narrowed part of the oesophagus (food pipe) of a 10-year-old boy who swallowed sulphuric acid by mistake in Kolkata.

The boy was unable to swallow his own saliva, leave aside food and water after the acid, which he had mistaken for a cold drink, burnt his food pipe.

Due to his inability to eat for nearly a month, the 10-year-old suffered from malnutrition and weighed a mere 20 kgs. His health was deteriorating when he was referred to Medica Superspecialty Hospital by the doctors of a local hospital.

After examining the child and seeing the barium swallow X-ray, the doctors found he had a severely narrowed lower-end of the oesophagus with the contrast barely entering the stomach, the hospital said.

An upper GI (gastrointestinal) endoscopy dilated the narrowing and a feeding tube, popularly known as Ryle's tube, was placed through the narrowing area into the stomach for the feeding so as to correct his malnutrition.

After a month, the narrowed part of the oesophagus was dilated, but simultaneously the doctors detected a suspected fistulous communication between the stricture and the left bronchus (respiratory tube).

With the stricture seemingly tight, the doctors decided simple dilation with a balloon would be difficult, but the child was able to take liquids after two more sessions.

The parents wanted to go with the stent placement procedure to avoid major surgery, explained the hospital's director, gastroenterology, Pradeepta Kumar Sethy.

Once the dilation sessions were over, the metallic stent placement was done in the patient's oesophagus under general anaesthesia.

With the stent placed, the child had a dramatic recovery.

After two weeks, he resumed his normal activities like going to school, and within six weeks the stent was recently removed. Post this, he was under the observation of GI team for over a month.

